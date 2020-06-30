176 new Covid-19 cases have been reported after the testing of 2419 samples in the last 24 hours.

Kenya now has a total of 6366 total cases, after the testing of 169,836 total samples.

All the new cases Kenyan nationals. 100 are males and 76 females, according to Health CAS Rashid Aman.

The youngest is a 3-year-old child while the oldest is 78-years-old.

26 patients have also been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 2,039.

The number of fatalities has increased to 148 after 4 patients succumbed to the diseases.