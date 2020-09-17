The Ministry of Health through CAS Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 183 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample of 4, 188 in the last 24 hours bringing the total tally of positive cases to 36 576.

"... of this cases all are Kenyans, except 14 who are foreigners, with the youngest being 7 months old and the oldest 80 years. In terms of gender, 131 are Male and 52 are female” announced CAS Mwangangi.

The news cases are spread as follows; Nairobi-54, Kisumu 26, Mombasa 20, Trans Nzoia 16, Kericho 11, Nakuru 10, Kisii 7, Machakos 6, Embu 5, Turkana 5, Lamu, Nyeri, Siaya, Kiambu 3 cases each, Kajiado, Busia, Homa Bay, Kilifi and Samburu 2 cases, Kakamega and Embu 1 case each.

At the same time, 82 people have recovered from Covid-19 bringing the total number of recoveries to 23, 611.

However, 5 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing Coronavirus deaths to 642.