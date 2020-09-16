The Ministry of Health through CAS Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 92 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from 2,985 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of those who have tested positive to 36,393.

88 of the new cases are Kenyans with only 4 foreigners. 64 are male while 28 are female.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 25, Mombasa 20, Nakuru 8, Garissa 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Kisumu 5, Turkana and Kiambu 4 cases each, Kakamega 3, Machakos, Kajiado, and Busia 2 cases each, Nyeri, Kilifi and Taita Taveta, and Tana River one case each.

"With regard to our recoveries, we continue to celebrate our Home-based care program which has really gone a long way in ensuring the health system remains resilient and today 165 people have recovered from the disease," said CAS Dr. Mwangangi.

105 of the new recoveries were discharged from various hospitals and 60 from the Home based care program.

3 more patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total fatalities to 637.