Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has busted two men who were caught raping a mentally-challenged woman.
2 arrested for raping a mentally-ill woman in Lamu
The two pretended to be good Samaritans
According to DCI, the two men were part of a Nyumba Kumi neighbourhood watch that was patrolling Sina Mbio area, Lamu County.
The two - Shadrack Murimi Maina and Hiribae Kokane - were in the company of the Nyumba Kumi head when they stumbled upon the mentally-ill woman in an abandoned house.
The two were designated to watch over a mentally-ill woman as the head of Nyumba Kumi went to seek help.
"The sex perverts, accompanied by a Nyumba Kumi elder Samuel Ngumi, were on patrol when they bumped into the middle-aged woman preparing tea in the crime-prone area.She had a loaf of bread.Fearing for her safety, Ngumi told the two men to watch over her as he went to seek help.
"However, Ngumi got a shock of his life when he returned to the spot and caught Murimi on the act of raping the intellectually disabled woman. Kokane had already taken his turn and fled the scene. The incident happened between 8am and 9am on Monday. With the help of residents, Ngumi rescued the woman and alerted the police. Murimi and Kokane were swiftly arrested and locked up behind bars. They’ll face rape charges once our detectives finalize investigations," the statement from DCI read.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke