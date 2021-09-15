2 arrested for raping a mentally-ill woman in Lamu

According to DCI, the two men were part of a Nyumba Kumi neighbourhood watch that was patrolling Sina Mbio area, Lamu County.

The two - Shadrack Murimi Maina and Hiribae Kokane - were in the company of the Nyumba Kumi head when they stumbled upon the mentally-ill woman in an abandoned house.

The two were designated to watch over a mentally-ill woman as the head of Nyumba Kumi went to seek help.

"The sex perverts, accompanied by a Nyumba Kumi elder Samuel Ngumi, were on patrol when they bumped into the middle-aged woman preparing tea in the crime-prone area.She had a loaf of bread.Fearing for her safety, Ngumi told the two men to watch over her as he went to seek help.