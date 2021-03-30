Kenyans have started receiving the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.
Announcing their inoculation, Nairobi-based lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir became the first Kenyans to receive the vaccine.
"Today, I became the Second Kenya to take the Russia COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. I have full confidence in the vaccine to protect me from all COVID-19 variants," Kipkorir stated shortly after receiving the jab.
The Russian Embassy in Kenya had earlier in the day issued a cautionary note on how the vaccine will be availed to Kenyans.
In a statement, the Embassy conveyed that the vaccine will be sold commercially by those who have imported it.