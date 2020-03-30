20 boarding schools in all counties to be equipped as health facilities – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has announced that the government is working with the Ministry of Education to identify at least 20 boarding schools in each County that will equipped as health facilities as part of Covid-19 preparedness.

Ruto pointed out that the Ministry of Health under the leadership of CS Mutahi Kagwe will work with governors to ensure the directive is implemented with immediate effect.

“Gok has directed the ministry of education to work with ALL county govt's to identify at least 20 boarding schools per county to be prepared/equipped for use as health facilities as part of Covid-19 preparedness. The health ministry will work with governors to ensure it done ASAP,” tweeted DP Ruto.

In another tweet, DP Ruto also urged Kenyans to comply with all directives on personal hygiene and the nationwide curfew that began on Friday.

“We ALL must continue to comply with directives on personal hygiene and curfew.We thank the millions including religious leaders for exceptional compliance.This pandemic poses an existential threat therefore every effort counts.This is no time for blame game. Let's pull TOGETHER,” added Ruto.

42 Confirmed cases of COVID-19

On Sunday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported that the number of individuals who have tested positive for Cornavirus in Kenya have increased to 42.

Of those infected, 24 are male while 18 are females.

Nairobi leads with 31 cases followed by Kilifi (six), Mombasa (Three) and Kwale (one) and Kajiado (one).