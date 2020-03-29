The number of individuals who have tested positive for Cornavirus has increased to 42.

This is after four more cases were confirmed on Sunday, 29 March 2020.

The four new cases include one Kenyan, a Cameroonian, 1 US Citizen and another from Burkina Faso.

Of those infected, 24 are male while 18 are females.

Nairobi leads with 31 cases followed by Kilifi (six), Mombasa (Three) and Kwale (one) and Kajiado (one).

The CS also denied claims of the Government having more than 7000 people in mandatory Quarantine as Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie had purported.

The MP had earlier on accused the government of sugarcoating the coronavirus pandemic in the country, maintaining that things are actually worse than the government makes it appear.

Kagwe maintained that it was disheartening and unethical for leaders to mislead people while Government continued to fight the spread of the disease in the country.