200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for advanced training

According to a statement by Israel’s Embassy in Nairobi, the 200 students will receive practical training in advanced modern farming for 11 months.

The internship will also involve theoretical studies and professional guided tours to give the students a rich Israeli experience.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The 11-month agri-training internship is a flagship program at the heart of Kenya-Israel cooperation in agriculture and water management. The goal is for university and college students to acquire skills and become successful agri-preneurs, mentors, and leaders to inspire others,” the statement read.

“Happy to join Kenyan students from various universities and UoN Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama during orientation before departure to Israel for an 11-month agri-training internship. The knowledge acquired will help them provide solutions to food security challenges upon their return!” said Deputy Ambassador of Israel Dvora Dorsman.

Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation also conducts follow up inspections for its alumnus after completion of the 11-month internship.

Students who completed the program are given a chance to pitch their business ideas and the top three are financed in executing their idea.

Rhoda Mukundi is one of the alumni who is implementing the knowledge she acquired in her farm.

In 2020, Israel pledged to deepen its agricultural cooperation with the Kenyan Government to ensure that the country is food secure during and after the coronavirus pandemic.