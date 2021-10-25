RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for advanced training

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The 200 students will receive practical training in advanced modern farming in Israel.

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for Internship
200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for Internship

200 Kenyan students have been granted the opportunity to join the Arava International Center for Agricultural Training in Israel.

Recommended articles

According to a statement by Israel’s Embassy in Nairobi, the 200 students will receive practical training in advanced modern farming for 11 months.

The internship will also involve theoretical studies and professional guided tours to give the students a rich Israeli experience.

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for Internship
200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for Internship Pulse Live Kenya

The 11-month agri-training internship is a flagship program at the heart of Kenya-Israel cooperation in agriculture and water management. The goal is for university and college students to acquire skills and become successful agri-preneurs, mentors, and leaders to inspire others,” the statement read.

Happy to join Kenyan students from various universities and UoN Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama during orientation before departure to Israel for an 11-month agri-training internship. The knowledge acquired will help them provide solutions to food security challenges upon their return!” said Deputy Ambassador of Israel Dvora Dorsman.

Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation also conducts follow up inspections for its alumnus after completion of the 11-month internship.

Students who completed the program are given a chance to pitch their business ideas and the top three are financed in executing their idea.

Rhoda Mukundi is one of the alumni who is implementing the knowledge she acquired in her farm.

twitter.com

In 2020, Israel pledged to deepen its agricultural cooperation with the Kenyan Government to ensure that the country is food secure during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel has cooperated with Kenya in many projects and right now we want to enhance our cooperation on Agriculture and food security in general to ensure that Kenyans are food secure and also support President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda,” Israel Ambassador to Kenya Oded Joseph said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for advanced training

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for advanced training

I organized a crowd for Raila during Eldoret visit - Oscar Sudi spills

I organized a crowd for Raila during Eldoret visit - Oscar Sudi spills

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Leaders of Islamic State and Al Qaeda killed within a span of 24 hours

Leaders of Islamic State and Al Qaeda killed within a span of 24 hours

Mike Sonko reacts to court clearing swearing-in of Anne Kananu

Mike Sonko reacts to court clearing swearing-in of Anne Kananu

Yahoo Boy jailed in Edo for pretending to be James Bond actor

Yahoo Boy jailed in Edo for pretending to be James Bond actor

3 CSs host Raila in Nyamira County for major Harambee

3 CSs host Raila in Nyamira County for major Harambee

Police launch manhunt for man who assaulted his 90-year-old mother in Makueni

Police launch manhunt for man who assaulted his 90-year-old mother in Makueni

1 dead: How Komothai Girls defended themselves after boys invaded their dorm

1 dead: How Komothai Girls defended themselves after boys invaded their dorm

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Supreme Court of Kenya

Eddie Ndichu resigns from Board of Association of Fintechs

Paul and Eddie Ndichu

Police act after bombing incident at Boniface Mwangi's Machakos home

Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021