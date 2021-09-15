21 dead as 446 test Positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases are now 244,826 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,470,865. Out of the new cases 435 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 103, Nakuru 40, Nyandarua 36, Kaimbu 32, Kisii 31, Meru 27, Machakos 23, Mambasa 19, Kitui 11, Narok 11, Garisssa 10, Marsabit 10, Murang’a 8, Laikipia 8, Embu 8, Makueni 6, Baringo 6, Nyeri 6, Siaya 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Wajir 4, Kajiado 4, Mandera 4, Tana River 4, Tharaka Nithi 4, Kericho 3, Taita Taveta 3, Homa Bay 2, Busia 2, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 2, Samburu 1, Turkana 1, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1, and Kwale 1.

At the same time, 459 people have recovered from the disease with 331 from the Homa-Based Isolation and care program while 128 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 235, 196 whom 190, 565 are from the Home-based care and Isolation program, while 44 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 21 Patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4, 949.

