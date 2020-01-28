Man hangs himself inside police cell

Police at Ololulunga Police Station in Narok South are investigating the death of a man who committed suicide in their custody.

OCPD Ezekiel Kitche said the man hanged himself using a blanket inside the police cell where he had been locked up.

Vincent Kiplang’at had been arrested detained at Ololunga police station after he allegedly assaulted his wife.

Kitche said the deceased had a history of violence and mental sickness and exhibited such signs during his arrest.

“We have realized that the young man had a history of violence and mental illness.

"During the day of arrest, he was very violent and spoke as if he suffered a mental illness,” Kitche said.

According to Kitche, officers on duty were out on patrol and it was raining during the incident, hence, no one heard the man committing suicide.

However, the man's family called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to probe the incident.