The Ministry of Health has announced 53 more Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 38, 168.

The new cases are from 1,107 samples tested in the last 24 hours. 32 of the new cases are male while 21 are females.

In the announcement, 9 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total fatalities to 700.

The new cases are distributed across the counties as follows: Nairobi and Meru 11 cases each, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu 6 cases each, Nakuru 4, Kajiado 3, Busia, Laikipia, Machakos 2 cases each, Makueni, Embu, Kisumu and Kwale recorded a case each.

In Nairobi, Embakasi West and Lang'ata recorded 2 cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara, Roysambu, Starehe, and Westlands recorded one case each.

60 people recovered from the Coronavirus disease; with 36 being from the home-based care program, while 24 were from various hospitals.