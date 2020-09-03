Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman has announced that 212 more Kenyans have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. Kenya's total case load now stands at 34,705.

The 212 were detected out of the testing of 3,937 samples at various labs in the country.

From the news cases, 132 are male while 80 are female and the youngest case being a one month old infant and the oldest a 76 year old.

CAS Aman announced that 195 patients recovered from the virus, with 146 from the home-based care programme while 54 are from various hospitals across the country, bringing total recoveries to 20,644.

Distribution

Nairobi County 96 cases, Mombasa 21, Busia 10, Kiambu 11, Uasin Gishu and Laikipia 9 cases each, Taita Taveta and Narok 8 cases each, Machakos and Nakuru 7 cases each, Kilifi and Lamu 6 cases each, Kajiado 4, Bomet 2, Bungoma, Kericho, Kwalle Migori, Muranga, Nyeri, West Pokot and Meru recorded a case each.

In Nairobi, Dagoretti North and Westlands Sub Counties recorded 18 cases each, Kamukunji 10, Lang'ata 6, Embakasi West 5, Makadara, Roysambu and Starehe 4 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Embakasi North, Kibra Mathare and Ruaraka recorded 3 cases each.

Sadly 4 patients died bringing the total fatalities to 585.