Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has announced 22 new cases of coronavirus after 1108 individuals were tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of people tested so far stands at 59, 260.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of new infects standing at 10, followed by Mombasa at 9. Kwale, Nakuru and Taita Taveta recorded one case each.

In Nairobi, Mathare and Kibra recorded 2 cases each, with Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Langata and Westlands recording one case each.

Dr Rashid Aman said that 3 patients had been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 383.

The number of fatalities jumped to 51 after one person from Mathare succumbed to the deadly virus.

The CAS reiterated on that government will bear all the costs related to treatment of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

Dr. Aman raised concern over people who have been giving fake contact information when taking the Covid-19 tests.

