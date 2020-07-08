COVID-19 cases rise to 8,528 after 278 people were confirmed positive in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says.

On Wednesday CS Kagwe stated that the total number of tests done since the first case was reported on 13 March now stands at 196 508.

89 patients have also been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,593.

The death toll has also risen to 169 after 2 more patients succumb to Covid-19.

"We have lost two (2) patients to the disease, bringing our fatality to 169. Our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones," CS Kagwe said.