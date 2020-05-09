The Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed 28 new Coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking during a daily briefing at Afya House, CAS Rashid Aman outlined that the new cases had been found after 1,611 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

24 of the new infectees are Kenyan nationals while four were confirmed to be foreigners from Tanzania and all were picked by the multi-agency surveillance teams.

County distribution stands at: Mombasa (10), Nairobi (9), Migori (4), Kajiado (2), Machakos (1), Kiambu (1) and Homa Bay (1).

"It does concern us that we are beginning to see the numbers within some of these border counties like Migori and Kajiado steadily rising, and this is where the issue of having the trackers tested becomes very important," he noted.

In Nairobi, the affected estates were Embakasi with three cases, Eastleigh with two cases and one each in Kayole, Huruma, Kawangware and South B.

Deaths and Recoveries

Dr Aman reported five new recoveries from the Covid-19 disease bringing the new total of recovered patients to 207.

One more patient. however, passed away in Mombasa county bringing the total number of fatalities to 30.

The CAS noted that the Ministry continues to be worried over the apparent return to normalcy in malls, supermarkets and various other parts of the city.

"The positive cases show that the virus is beginning to establish itself firmly within our communities and in order to stop the cycle of transmission, I'm appealing to Kenyans to present themselves for testing and to observe the containment measures as advised by the Ministry.

"It would be a very dangerous thing for us to think we have won the battle, we need to practice social distancing, wash our hands, wear masks and most importantly we need to stay at home if we have no need to be in town," he cautioned.

