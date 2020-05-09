Health CAS Rashid Aman on Saturday announced new measures the Ministry of Health had imposed on Eastleigh and Old Town - Mombasa to contains spread of Coronavirus.

The CAS announced that the three new directives would only apply to the two areas which have experienced a spike in the number of cases over the past two weeks.

"In order to accelerate the flattening of our curve, we are today introducing additional measures in the two areas of Eastleigh and Old Town where we had imposed restricted movement in and out of these estates," he stated.

Also Read: Cessation of movement announced in Eastleigh & Old Town Mombasa

28 new Coronavirus cases in Kenya, total now at 649 - Health CAS Rashid Aman

The rules were outlined as:-

Prohibition of any form hawking including street hawking Prohibition of gatherings Continued closure of malls, markets, restaurants and eateries

"We continue to appeal to the residents of these areas to keep obeying the measures we have set so that life can be restored to normalcy. We appreciate the actions they are taking and urge others to do the same," he stated.

Warning on non-compliance

The CAS also noted that some eateries within the city were operating without meeting the requirements set before re-opening.

Dr Aman noted that the eateries had complied with social distancing but not testing of employees and inspection by a public health officer before reopening.

He added that officials will be going round to ensure the rules are followed cautioning that legal action and forced closure will be imposed on those who are found to have violated the rules.

Read More: CS Kagwe issues 6 tough rules for restaurants that will reopen