Head of Public Health at the Ministry of Health Dr. Francis Kuria has disclosed that 288 coronavirus patients on home-based care have been released so far.

Speaking during the Friday presser on the Covid-19 situation in the country, alongside Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman, Kuria said the 288 were from 299 patients who were on a pilot programme for home-based care.

He announced that there was also 15 breast feeding mothers in the home-based care programme, as he cautioned that there was no need for panic and stigmatization.

“Before home based care protocols were launched, there was a pilot already being undertaken involving about 299 patients on home based isolation and about 15 mothers who were breast feeding,” said Dr. Kuria.

He added, “I’m happy to report today that about 288 of them have been released from home-based care, back to the society. They are safe and can interact with you there’s no need for stigmatization. They are as good as you are.”

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman and Dr. Francis Kuria

Dr. Aman

During the briefing, Dr. Rashid Aman announced 90 new cases of Covid-19 from 2, 419 samples tested over the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases recorded in Kenya to 3, 305.

“All the positive cases are Kenyans, 62 of them are males and 28 are females. The youngest is 14 years old and the oldest is 80 years old,” said Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman.

