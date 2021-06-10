3 Governors who made the highest amount of money in their counties during Covid

In a report released this week, CoB Margaret Nyakang'o stated that only Tana River, Turkana and Migori Counties met their revenue targets for the first nine months of the financial year.

The three counties are led by Governors Godhana Dhadho (Tana River), Josephat Nanok (Turkana) and Okoth Obado (Migori) who is facing a murder trial.

According to the report, during those first nine months of the financial year, Tana River county made a total of Sh67.2 million in own-source collections which accounted for 92.6% of its budget.

Governor Nanok's Turkana County made Sh128.6 million in the period of review which accounted for 84.5% of the county's budget.

CoB registered it as a 12.3% increase in revenue collected compared to a similar period in the previous financial year.