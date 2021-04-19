In new developments, the prosecution has lined up 37 witnesses to testify against Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two accomplices in the case of the murder of former university student Sharon Otieno.
Migori Governor Okoth Obado's murder trial set for July
37 witnesses set to testify
In an update by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP)the murder trial will be held on July after being postponed from last year’s date of March 16th 2020.
The trial will be held for ten consecutive days from July 5th to 15th.
Obado and his two accomplices, Juma Oyamo and Casper Obiero, were released on bond after pleading not guilty to the murder charge.
The three are accused of brutally murdering Sharon on September 3, 2018 after her body was discovered in a thicket near Oyugis town.
It was discovered that Sharon also lost her unborn baby in the gruesome murder.
Obado is also facing corruption charges amounting to Sh73 million.
