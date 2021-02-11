The Ministry of Health has announced 132 new cases of Covid-19 in the country following the testing of 4,220 samples over the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 case load stands at 102,353.

Three hundred and sixty patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,292 more are under the Home-Based Care programme. Amarginal increase from the numbers announced on Wednesday.

Thirty-one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are under observation.

Another nine patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them are in the general wards.

Deaths and Recoveries

Three patients succumbed to the Covid-19 disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,794.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 84,790 after 62 patients were discharged; 45 from the home-based care programme and 17 from various health facilities.