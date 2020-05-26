Police have arrested and quarantined three Tanzanian nationals believed to have entered Kenya illegally.

The three - Paulo Lazaro (40), Koikai Ndari (55), and Orboh Salon (50) - did not have proper documentation to confirm their identities.

In a dramatic turn of events, one more illegal immigrant escaped police custody while the three were being interrogated by South Kagan Location Chief Sospeter Oyugi.

The escapee allegedly pretended to pick a phone call when he disappeared.

The four men were reported by residents of the California trade centre after they were seen conducting hawking activities around the area.

Authorities confirmed that the three would be arraigned in court after going through quarabtine at the KMTC Homa Bay isolation centre.

"The three had only voter’s cards instead of their national identity cards. We have interrogated them and ascertained that they are Tanzanians. We could not allow them to continue staying with residents. We have taken them to the quarantine center.

"I urge residents not to fear reporting visitors either to police or chief to enable us fight spread of Coronavirus effectively," Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Jane Sang’ stated.

