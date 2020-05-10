The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed 23 new Coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 672.

Speaking during a daily briefing at Afya House, CAS Rashid Aman announced that an impressive number of 33 recoveries had also been recorded in the past twenty four hours after 1056 samples were tested.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 239 even as two people in Mombasa unfortunately lost the battle against Covid19.

12 out of the 23 cases are from Mombasa, six from Mandera, four from Nairobi and one from Kajiado.

Dr Aman added that three of the cases were from quarantine facilities while the rest were from community transmissions.

The CAS called on Kenyans to continue observing social distancing measures.

"The requirement of proper washing hands, social distancing and staying at home must be our norm."

"Kenyans should embrace the measures. We as government want to put these measures so that our lives can go back to normal," he stated.