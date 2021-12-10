RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

32 year old, mother of two secures full university scholarship

Finally! Wish you all the best Nafula.

Milly Nafula, the A minus student who failed to join university and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor 13 years ago, has been offered a full scholarship by Mount Kenya University (MKU).

"This will enable her actualize her dream," Prof. Simon Gicharu, MKU founder and chairman said during the University's 20th graduation ceremony.

On Tuesday, November 7, Citizen TV highlighted the plight of the 32-year-old who was never selected to join any public university.

According to the media station, the board at the time mandated to aid government sponsored students at the time was Joint Admissions Board (JAB).

Nafula's pursuit for an admission to a university dates back to 2007 when she scored an A minus in her KCSE exams.

The Manor House High School alumni was, however, shocked when she did not receive a university admission despite such an impressive performance. Nafula aspires to pursue a degree in medicine when she gets a chance to do so.

On Wednesday, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) claimed Nafula was indeed admitted to university.

According to the KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Agnes Wahome, Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course.

"KUCCPS has managed to trace the records of JAB and confirmed that Ms Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course.

KUCCPS has made contact with the administration of Moi University with a view that the institution takes up the matter," the letter from KUCCPS stated.

