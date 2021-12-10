32 year old, mother of two secures full university scholarship

"This will enable her actualize her dream," Prof. Simon Gicharu, MKU founder and chairman said during the University's 20th graduation ceremony.

On Tuesday, November 7, Citizen TV highlighted the plight of the 32-year-old who was never selected to join any public university.

According to the media station, the board at the time mandated to aid government sponsored students at the time was Joint Admissions Board (JAB).

Nafula's pursuit for an admission to a university dates back to 2007 when she scored an A minus in her KCSE exams.

The Manor House High School alumni was, however, shocked when she did not receive a university admission despite such an impressive performance. Nafula aspires to pursue a degree in medicine when she gets a chance to do so.

On Wednesday, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) claimed Nafula was indeed admitted to university.

According to the KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Agnes Wahome, Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course.

