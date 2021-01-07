Kenya's Covid-19 case load stands at 97,733 after 335 more people tested positive for the novel infection.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,424 samples over the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 536 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,498 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Twenty-nine patients are in ICU; 18 of whom are on ventilatory support, 9 on supplemental oxygen and 2 are on observation.

Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and in the general wards.

Deaths and Recoveries

Eight patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,702.

According to the brief by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 340 patients were discharged on Thursday; 261 from the HBC program and 79 from various hospitals.