Police in Kisii have arrested 38 teenagers who were busted engaging in group sex while intoxicated.

Capital FM reports that Kisii Police Commander Jebel Munene confirmed that police moved in swiftly and busted the teenagers who had defied social distancing directives in the wake of Covid-19.

He confirmed that 14 used condoms were recovered from the teenagers, all aged between 14 and 20 years.

Also flowing freely at the sex party was illicit liquor.

The group comprised of four girls and 34 boys.

All the 38 are set to undergo mandatory quarantine pending the conclusion of Covid-19 tests.

This comes in the wake of rising number of teenage pregnancies. Across the country.

Pregnant teens (Photo courtesy)

Machakos County alone has recorded at least 4,000 teenage pregnancies during this period where school children are at home.

The shocking data released by the Machakos Children's department painted a grim picture of the threat to girls’ education and future.

In March, similar concerns were raised in the coastal region, where it was reported that minors had suffered from abuse amid the ongoing pandemic.

On 26 April 2020, the nation was treated to shocking reports of 18 individuals who were all caught naked at a house in Nairobi's Jamhuri Estate during a police raid.

According to an incident report recorded at the Kilimani Police Station, the authorities were alerted by a neighbour about a party at the Hurliqueen Courts apartment.

"It was reported today 26/4/2020 at about 18:45 hours by...a resident of Jamhuri that there was a party in a house within the estate. Police visited the apartment namely Hurliqueen Courts Metropolitan House number 4 and therein found 18 people, all naked with a camera," the police report read in part.