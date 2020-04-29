Ten people have tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday CAS Mercy Mwangangi confirmed that nine of the ten patients are from Mombasa County while one is from Nairobi.

Coronavirus recoveries increase to 129 after 5 patients were discharged after testing negative.

CAS Mwangangi noted that Kawangware area in Nairobi is under surveillance.

The Health CAS stated: "... we are deploying more surveillance teams especially in all market areas to curb the spread."

Heath CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

She continued: "Markets are one of the possible places where the virus is spreading fast. We are going to do more to curb the spread by fumigating markets."

Tanzania Covid-19

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Tanzania surged to 480 after 196 more people tested positive.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had also registered six more deaths.

PM Majaliwa said 174 of the new patients were from the mainland and 22 from Zanzibar.