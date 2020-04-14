Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) recovered Mobile phones worth Sh120 million at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima, stolen while on transit from JKIA to a warehouse in Eastleigh.

In a number of tweets, DCI mentioned that they managed to arrest four suspects namely; Mwangangi Kyalo (41) Jacob Waithaka (39) Patrick Irungu (45) and Newton Mwenda (35).

“OVER Ksh.120 Million worth of Mobile Phones which were on 10th April, 2020 stolen while on transit from African Cargo at JKIA to Rolling Cargo Ltd warehouse in Eastleigh were today recovered by @DCI_Kenya Detectives at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima. Four suspects also arrested" said DCI in a tweet.

Detectives recover phones worth Sh120 million that were stolen while on transit at JKIA

Driver still at Large

The cargo in question was being ferried in an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X, before it got diverted from its designated route and later on found abandoned along Masai Road while empty.

The driver of the said Lorry Daniel Kavuti has been advised to surrender at any police station near him.

“The said cargo parked in 750 cartons was being ferried on an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X driven by 40-yr-old Daniel Kavuti. The lorry was diverted from the designated route only to be found abandoned along Masai Road while empty. Acting on intelligence, a team of DCI HQS NRB Area & Buruburu detectives narrowed down on some members of an organized criminal cartel within Nairobi, arresting the four namely; Mwangangi Kyalo-41yrs, Jacob Waithaka-39yrs, atrick Irungu-45yrs, & Newton Mwenda-35yrs. Interrogations on them led the team to Hse no. 001.. .court no. 70 of the said estate, where 629 cartons containing the phones were recovered. Efforts to recover the rest of the cartons underway. The lorry driver who is still at large is advised to surrender himself at any police station near him” reads a tweet from DCI.

