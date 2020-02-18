Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a murder suspect at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement by the DCI on Tuesday morning, the suspect identified as Ajak Dau Aketch (38) was to board a KLM flight to Arizona via Amsterdam.

He had been flagged down by detectives from Turkana West who were trailing him over a murder investigation.

"DCI detectives based at JKIA in collaboration with officers have arrested one foreigner namely Ajak Dau Aketch aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offence of murder," part of the statement read.

More follows