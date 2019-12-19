Four construction workers were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Wel Garas area, Wajir County.

The kidnapping which happened on Tuesday is said to have happened around 10 pm.

Wajir East Deputy County Commissioner Omara Beja told journalists that the four were constructing a road between Riba and Konton.

"I can confirm that four people who were doing road construction between Riba and Konton were kidnapped by suspected Al-Shabaab militants last night," Beja said.

Wajir East Deputy County Commissioner Omara Beja

He stated that one of the victims, a driver, managed to escape from the assailants and is currently safe.

Man escaped from kidnappers

"We are getting information that the driver ran away from his abductors and we can confirm that he is in safe hands," he added.

The whereabouts of the other three victims are yet to be established, according to Beja.

The Wajir East Deputy County Commissioner stated that they were still gathering more information on what transpired since the incident happened in a very remote area.

He further stated that additional security forces had been deployed in the area of the incident to look for the assailants.

Al-shabab militants kidnap 4 Kenyans

This attack comes barely two weeks after 11 people were killed by the suspected militants between Kutulo and Wargadud area in Tarbaj in Kenya.

Eight officers who were returning to their work stations in Elram, Mandera were among the victims of the attack.