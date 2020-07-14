41 staff members at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Acting Health DG, Dr Patrick Amoth said that 19 are healthcare workers and 22 are support staff.

"Out of the 290 who were tested, 41 turned positive. and have been on home-based isolation," Dr Amoth said.

He also disclosed that there are 100 staff members who are yet to be tested for the disease.

"The hospital is safe, the staff who are working here are properly trained and we’ll continue to give them support in terms of capacity building and proper gear," said the Acting DG.

By September we'll have 200 cases per day - new prediction by Health Director General Patrick Amoth

Home-based care

Dr Amoth said an isolation centre for Pumwani Hospital staff will be established at the school of nursing for those who may not meet the criteria for home-based isolation.

He noted that home-based care is best recommended since most of the patients have been asymptomatic.

"90% of the infections we get in our setup are asymptomatic. That gives us a good platform to implement home-based care. Also, home-based care is nine times cheaper than institutional care," Dr Amoth stated.

On Monday CS Mutahi Kagwe assured members of the public that the infections had been contained and any patients admitted at the hospitals are safe.