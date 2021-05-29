444 test positive, bringing total to 170,485

The number was obtained from a sample size of 4,989 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.9%.

1,171 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,682 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program with 104 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support & 58 on supplemental oxygen.

25 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A statement from MoH said that 17 people have succumbed to the disease, 2 of them in the last 24 hours while 15 are late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,141.

115 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, with 76 of them from the home-based care program, while 39 were discharged from various hospitals.

The total recoveries now stand at 116,133 of whom 84,426 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 31,707 are from various health facilities.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 54, Siaya 53, Busia 47, Kisumu 43, Kisii 41, Kakamega 31, Kericho 24, Mombasa 21, Bungoma 16, Homa Bay 13, Kilifi 9, Nyamira 9, Kitui 9, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 7, Migori 7, Baringo 5, Murang’a 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Bomet 5, Kiambu 4, Kirinyaga 4, Machakos 4, Nyeri 4, Nandi 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, Embu 2, Meru 2, West Pokot 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 1, Laikipia 1 and Makueni 1.

As of 29th May, a total of 968,733 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 293,240 are aged 58 years and above, Others 275,762, Health Workers, 165,409, Teachers 152,315, while Security Officers 82,007.

On Tuesday, 25th May, Kisumu county had the highest number of new infections at 111.