Kenya's total Covid-19 cases have risen to 109,643 after 179 more people tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,043 samples over the last 24 hours.

Five hundred and sixty-five patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 1,601 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Eighty-six patients are in ICU, out of which 22 are on ventilatory support and 52 on supplemental oxygen. Twelve patients are on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

A hundred and thirteen patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 48 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,736.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease, cumulative fatalities are now 1,886.