Gov't announces return of Kenyan doctors who were sent to Cuba

A statement by Chairman of the CoG Health Committee Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o outlined that the doctors will complete the program locally.

"We are happy to report that the 48 Kenyan doctors that were sent to Cuba for post-graduate studies in family medicine are back in the country and will finalize their studies in our local health facilities across the counties for the next nine months starting this week.

"As the Council, we thank the Ministry of Health for supporting specialized training of the doctors which will go a long way in strengthening our healthcare systems," the statement read in part.

Covid-19 situation in the Counties

While giving an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Prof. Nyong'o noted that seven out of the 47 counties have been experiencing an increasing number of infections.