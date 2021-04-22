5 counties with the highest number of reported domestic violence cases in Kenya

According to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, this was a 36 per cent increase (1,411 more cases) from the previous year.

CS Margaret Kobia noted that Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kiambu were found to have the highest cases of GBV in the outlined period.

"The study highlighted factors contributing to GBV as: alcohol, drug and substance abuse; poverty; family/ domestic disputes; retrogressive cultural beliefs and practices; poor parenting/ upbringing and moral decadence; identity crisis among the youthful population; and inadequate support system.

"The most common forms of GBV identified in the study were, physical assault, rape/ attempted rape, murder, sexual offences, defilement, grievous harm, physical abuse, child marriages, psychological torture and child neglect," Prof. Kobia reported.

CS Kobia further supplied the toll-free numbers available for reporting GBV incidents: 1195 and the National Police Helpline 0800 730 999.