Death toll rises to 5 in early morning Mombasa Road accident

The Wednesday incident involved a 14-seater matatu belonging to MAPTRA Sacco and a stationary trailer.

According to police, four people died on the spot after the matatu rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

Reports indicate that one more passenger from the 14-seater succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Shalom Hospital.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eye-witnesses have attributed the accident to poor visibility, accusing the trailer truck driver of not putting on hazard lights or any other indicators that his truck had stalled on the road.

"The trailer stalled on the road and the driver did not bother to put indicators or warning signs to guide the other road users. Several vehicles nearly rammed into the trailer before the matatu rammed on it. The matatu was speeding and there was no alternative to swerve the vehicle to the right as there was another oncoming lorry heading in the opposite direction," one eye-witness told reporters.