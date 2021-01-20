A five-member team has announced its mission to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill in the Mount Kenya region.

The team will be chaired by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru and he will be deputized by National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore.

Other members of the team will be Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki (deputy secretary), Limuru MP Peter Mwathi (organising secretary) and Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki as secretary of the committee.

"We’ve been meeting both the elected leaders and non-elected ones, and even those who vied in the last election but lost. We want to have one message to our people when we hit the ground.

"We have also been meeting governors and technocrats. We hope we’ll agree in our final meeting today, then start the campaigns, before the end of this month," Senator Kibiru told reporters.

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru

Senator Irungu Kang'ata

The team is seeking to counter a notion that was communicated to President Uhuru Kenyatta by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

The Senate Chief Minority Whip wrote to the President conveying that the BBI Bill has had poor reception in the region.