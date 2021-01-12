Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata now claims that his life is in danger following his letter on the hostile reception of the BBI Bill in the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement to the press on Monday, the Murang'a Senator revealed that he has been receiving death threats from unknown people who would like him to disown the controversial letter.

He added that some of those threatening his life are government operatives.

Senator Kang'ata confirmed that he had filed a report with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and an officer had been assigned to investigate the death threats.

He further revealed that he had since been removed as the BBI coordinator for the Mt Kenya region.

"A plot has been hatched to remove me as the BBI coordinator in Mt Kenya region and I have been replaced with Senator Kibiru. I wish him well in popularizing the report in the region. The decision was arrived at on Saturday," the Senator revealed.

I stand by my letter - Irungu Kang'ata

At the same time, Senator Kang'ata insisted that he stands by the sentiments he expressed in his letter.

He stated that he was also willing to lose his seat should the party decide that it has to come to that.

"If the party decided to remove me from the position of whip because of my stand, then I will accept and thank them for giving me the chance to serve.

"We need to accept good ideas irrespective of who they are coming from, there are ideas that have been given by the so called Tangatanga wing that are very good," he stated.