The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a statement following the interruption of a verification exercise at the Bomas of Kenya.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed that the verification of BBI signatures had suffered a setback following internet connectivity issues which lasted through January 13th and 14th.

While addressing the press, Chairman Chebukati assured members of the public that there was no manner of mischief in the matter.

"The Commission acknowledges having experienced intermittent internet connectivity challenges on the material dates at the facility occasioned by system upgrade of the bandwidth and power outages. However, the issue was formally brought to the attention of Bomas of Kenya management for quick action and the same addressed," Chebukati explained.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

He added: "...the Commission would like to state that the allegation that the Commission is sabotaging the process is not only unfortunate but also completely false. The process of signature verification is part of the IEBC’s mandate as articulated in Article 257 of the Constitution and therefore the Commission cannot sabotage it."

IEBC accused of sabotage

BBI secretariat co-chairman Junet Mohamed had accused the BBI team of sabotage, alleging that the process had stalled for two days.

"Yesterday and today nothing has been happening at Bomas of Kenya. They claim they don’t have internet. When they were verifying Ekuru Aukot’s signature’s where did they get the internet. Now when they are verifying BBI signatures, they are demanding money, network and so on. I think this is a plan to sabotage the BBI.

"They should know that we are not tired. We know how we removed the Issack Hassan team. If they want us to take that route, they better tell us," the Suna East legislator threatened.