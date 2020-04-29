Rains pounding various parts of the country continue to claim human and animal lives as floods submerge houses and destroy crops.

Over 5,000 families in Nakuru County have been displaced by the ongoing flash floods.

Families living near Lakes Naivasha and Nakuru which have recorded a sharp rise in water levels in the last month.

Chief Officer in charge of disaster management in Nakuru, Ann Njenga, expressed fears that the number of those affected could rise in the coming days.

5,000 families in Nakuru displaced due to floods

Floods causing havoc

Nakuru County donated foodstuff and personal effects to over 300 families in Ndabibi Naivasha who have been displaced.

“We have over 5,000 families that have been displaced by the ongoing floods and the county is keen to assist them with food donations,” Ms Njenga stated.

The most affected areas were identified as Kihoto estate in Naivasha, Mbaruk ward in Gilgil, Ndabibi and Kiptagich in Kuresoi.

undefined AFP

Meanwhile, in Nyandarua, County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich has ordered about 400 families at Gachuha village in Kipipiri living along the banks and hilly areas prone to landslides to move to safer grounds.