Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has announced that 53 foreign truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19 at various entry points along the Kenya-Tanzania boarder.

The CAS said that 51 of the truck drivers were Tanzanian Nationals while 2 of them were from Burundi, and they were all referred back to Tanzania.

“There are also 53 truck drivers who were tested and were positive at various points of entry on the Kenya-Tanzania boarder. They include 51 Tanzanians and 2 Burundi nationals, all were referred back to Tanzania,” said CAS Aman.

During the Monday brief on the status of Coronavirus in the country, the CAS insisted that every country decides on its own, on what measures to take in the fight against Covid-19.

He further noted that they tested the 53 drivers on the Tanzanian side of the boarder as they waited for clearance to enter Kenya.

“It is our duty to make sure that we keep testing and keep out those who may be positive. If you remember what I told you we are doing is actually going across and testing on the other side for those truckers waiting to enter Kenya if they turn our positive they can’t enter and we will continue to do that,” said Dr. Rashid Aman.

During the brief the CAS confirmed an additional 25 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total to 912.