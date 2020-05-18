25 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday.

1139 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Kenya now stand at 912.

23 are male and two are female. The youngest case is 22 years old and the oldest 50 years.

23 of the new cases are Kenyans while 2 are Somali nationals.

53 truck drivers who were tested turned positive. They were all Tanzanian nationals. Health CAS Rashid Adan said they were all referred back to Tanzania.

22 patients have also been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 336.

There were no fatalities reported on Monday during the Covid-19 update.