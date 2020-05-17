There are 57 new cases of coronavirus, according to a press release by the Ministry of Health.

Out of the 2, 198 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, Mombasa leads with 35 cases, followed by Nairobi with 17 cases. Kajiado county recorded three cases while Kwale and Kitui have one case, each.

Distribution of confirmed cases in counties

Mombasa county

Mvita – 22, Likoni – 4, Changamwe – 3, Nyali – 3, Kisauni – 2, and Jomvu – 1

Nairobi county

Kibra – 9, Mandatory quarantine – 2, Eastleigh – 2, Aga khan – 1, Dandora – 1, Kamulu – 1, and Pangani – 1

Kajiado county

Kajiado central -2 and Kajiado North - 1

Recoveries

There are 12 more recoveries are bringing the total number to 313. No patient has succumbed to covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Tanzanian truck drivers

Twelve drivers from Tanzania have also tested positive for the coronavirus at the Lunga Lunga ana Taveta border and were sent back to Tanzania. This comes after president Kenyatta closed the Kenya-Tanzania border to curb the spread of the disease. On Sunday, Tanzania took a similar move where the Minister for Health announced that truck drivers from Kenya will no longer be allowed into Tanzania.