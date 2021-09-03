6-storey building collapses in Kinoo [Video]

A video of the incident obtained by Pulse Live showed residents recording the collapse of the building which was under construction.

A resident who spoke to Pulse Live described that the building was on a hilly area.

It is not yet clear whether there are any Kenyans trapped in the rubble and authorities are yet to give updates on the situation.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comes just days after another 5-storey building collapsed in Gachie in Kiambu county, killing three and injuring another three people.

The building is said to have caved in at around 2 pm when the workers were putting up a slab for the sixth floor.

Days prior, a crane crashed into a building under construction in Kilimani area, killing nine people.