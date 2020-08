Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed 671 new Covid-19 cases from 6,200 samples bringing the national tally to 23,873.

Speaking on Wednesday at Kenyatta University, CS Kagwe also announced that an additional 603 patients have recovered from Covid-19, raising total number of recoveries to 9,930.

The country has also lost three patients due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 391.