Kenya records 688 new Covid-19 cases after testing 4522 samples in 24 hours.

The total number of people affected in the country now stands at 12,750.

Out of the 688 cases reported, 425 are male while 263 are female.

In terms if age the youngest is a 7 months old baby while the oldest is 95 years old.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported that 457 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 4,440.

An additional 3 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll now at 225.

The 688 cases are distributed in the counties of; Nairobi (537), Kiambu (59), Machakos (20), Mombasa (18), Busia (15), Kajiado (14), Kilifi (5), Laikipia (5), Meru (4), Tana River (2), Uasin Gishu (2), Nakuru (2), Bungoma (1), Isiolo (1), Makueni (1), Migori (1) and Narok (1).