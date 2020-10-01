184 more people have tested positive for the Novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 38, 713.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases are from 4, 700 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a period during which seven more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total fatalities to 718.

In the new cases, 170 are Kenyans while 114 are foreign nationals. The youngest in the new cases is a 2-month old infant, while the oldest is 88 years old.

Nairobi County recorded 58 cases, Mombasa 22, Kisumu 20, Nakuru and Kericho 13 cases each, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia and Machakos 7 cases each, Uasin Gishu, Narok and Kisii 6 cases each, Kiambu and Kwale 4 cases each, Homa Bay 3, Bomet and Embu 2 cases each, while Makueni, Nandi and Siaya recorded a case each.

The 58 cases in Nairobi are distributed in Sub Counties as follows; Starehe and Westlands 7 cases each, Lang'ata 6, Embakasi Central and Makadara 5 cases each, Embakasi East 4, Dagoretti North, Kibra and Ruaraka 3 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Roysambu recorded 2 cases each. Mathare recorded one case.

The Ministry of Health announced that 115 patients have recovered; 67 from the Home-Based Care program and 48 from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 25, 023.