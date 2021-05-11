7 injured after gang attacks residents in Bamburi, Mombasa County

Witnesses at the incident say the gang of about 50 armed people who came from the surrounding Bashir Slum, attacked locals at Stage ya Paka in Bamburi.

According to Nyali OCPD Daniel Mumasaba, said two suspects have been arrested as police are on the lookout for the remaining gang members.

The injured victims sustained deep cuts on their head with the two suspects currently being detained at Bungoni Police Station in Kisauni.

Residents say the gang usually roams the area killing and robbing helpless locals.

The gang is suspected to be from the Wakali Kwanza Group who are known to emerge from the Bashir slum, attacking and robbing locals.