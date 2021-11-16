Kamiti : 7 prison warders arrested over escape of 3 terror suspects

In statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi, said that the three suspects escaped from prison over what her termed as laxity and incompetence from those on duty.

The arrest of the 7 prison warders come hours after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a manhunt for three terror suspects who escaped on Monday at around 1am.

In a tweet, DCI offered Sh60 million to anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest of three terror suspects namely; Musharaf Abdalla, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

“Prison Break! A reward of Sh60 Million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the following three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison today at 1am. #FichuakwaDCI 0800722203,” reads a tweet from DCI.

It remains unclear how the three escaped from the highly guarded facility.

Musharaf Abdalla Akhukunga aka Zarkawi aka Alex aka Shukri

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison Pulse Live Kenya

The escaped suspect terror inmate was arrested on 30t September 2012 over his participation in a foiled attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting parliament buildings. He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and firearms.

He hails from Ekero area, Mumia, Kakamega County.

Mohamed Ali Abikar

Mohamed Ali Abikar was arrested following his involvement with the Garissa University attack that occurred on 2nd April 2015.

Joseph Juma Adhiambo aka Yusuf

