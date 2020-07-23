796 people have tested positive fore covid-19 out of a sample size of 6,764.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi noted that this is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in Kenya.

"We have recorded the highest number yet. 796 positive cases out of a sample size of 6745. 89% are asymptomatic. The youngest is a 1 year old while the oldest is an 87 year old," the CAS said.

The number of recoveries has increased after 378 were released today with 199 being from home based care and 179 from various hospitals.

Currently the total number of recoveries is now at 7,135.

"We have lost 3 patients today making the total number of deaths rise to 263 people. This is a 1.7 case fatality rate in the country," CAS Mwangangi said.

