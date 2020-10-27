Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 50,833 after 836 people were confirmed to be positive on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,076 samples over the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests now stand at 666,122.

618 of the new cases were males while 218 were females with the youngest new patients being a four-month-old infant and the eldest being an 89-year-old.

Nairobi was the leading county by number of new infections with 556 new cases, followed by Uasin Gishu with 68 cases.

Other counties recorded new cases as follows; Mombasa (62), Kiambu (32), Nakuru (24), Laikipia (22), Kajiado (12), Machakos (8), Kisumu and Murang'a (7 each), Meru (6), Nandi (5), Trans Nzoia & Turkana (4 each), Elgeyo Marakwet & Kisii (3 each), Baringo, Narok & Wajir (2 each), Nyandarua, Samburu, Kilifi, Siaya & Homa By (1 each).

Deaths and Recoveries

Kenya lost 14 more patients to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 934.

403 patients were discharged, 250 from the home-based care programme and 153 from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 34,832.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that 38 patients are in the ICU, 15 on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

Sixty one patients were also said to be on supplementary oxygen; 36 of whom are in general wards and 25 in the HDU.